Deception and self-interest seem to be increasingly prevalent in our modern cultural reality. From the highest levels of power to the cultural metrics of what is considered ‘success’ for individual humans: the Dark Triad traits of Narcissism, Sociopathy, and Machiavellianism have become disturbingly normalized. But is there an antidote? Could an opposing “Light Triad” of traits - if nurtured and protected - offer a path toward a society in service of life rather than power?
In this Frankly, I explore the concept of Light Triad personalities and their struggle against the Dark Triad forces shaping our social, economic, and ecological landscape. I examine how social media amplifies manipulation, why individual goodness is often outmatched by structural incentives, and whether strong, cooperative groups might hold the key to shifting the balance. Importantly, I question whether the Light Triad can ever truly compete - or if it must evolve new strategies to stand a chance in service of life.
How many people does it take to shield a Light Triad individual from Dark Triad manipulation? Will these competing traits become more or less dominant as we move into the downslope of the Carbon Pulse? And can someone with a Dark Triad personality ever truly change, or are they hardwired for self-interest?
Hey Nate, I liked your Frankly video and made a couple long comments. I often get the feeling You Tube won't let my comments get to you. My moniker is Braeburn2333.
I'm trying to make a 3 minute video about my efforts toward sustainability. I keep going over 3 minutes. I'll get it eventually.
Thanks again for all you do.
Karl
This is a broad topic, and there are many aspects to cover. First, we drastically overuse harsh labels like narcissist, sociopath, and psychopath, often because it’s easier to slap a provocative label on someone—virtue signaling to one’s tribe—than it is to actually engage with and empathize with the opposing tribe’s arguments.
The recent USAID audit provides a perfect example of how individuals with only weak dark triad traits still engage in manipulative and self-deceptive behaviors. Anyone who has actually examined the expenditure line items can clearly see that USAID is a cesspool of waste, fraud, and, worst of all, ideological warfare—none of which reflect the democratic will of the American people. So what has been the response from the left (a faction that ostensibly champions democracy)? Instead of engaging in good-faith analysis, the reaction has largely consisted of baiting into hazard, rhetoric, gossip, slander, and linguistic manipulation—an approach that aligns with what some psychologists describe as an “indirect aggression” strategy. This is often associated with social groups that rely more on language, reputation, and exclusion than direct confrontation. Yet, this phenomenon is rarely acknowledged in left-leaning circles, perhaps because, as the saying goes, a fish is unaware of the water it swims in.
That being said, the response to the audit hasn’t been, “Why are we spending taxpayer dollars on an Irish DEI musical (yes… I kid you not) when the interest on our national debt alone is now a trillion dollars per year?” No, of course not. Instead, it’s been a barrage of vague pejoratives—oligarchy, fascism, the death of democracy—all thrown around with no coherent arguments attached.
Empathy is frequently weaponized in political rhetoric. “You can’t get rid of USAID because children in Haiti will starve!” The implicit message isn’t just concern for those children, but a moral indictment: opposition signals greed or cruelty. This framing shuts down debate rather than fostering a genuine cost-benefit analysis. And here’s the tricky part—such statements can be true in isolation while still being used as psychological manipulation. The broader reality is that USAID’s expenditures are dictated by an unelected bureaucracy, not by the collective will of the American people. And once again, rather than addressing this structural critique, the dominant response has been misdirection and moral posturing.
Speaking the truth isn’t just about telling a truth—it’s about presenting the whole truth. Omitting details that prevent the public from seeing the full picture is just another form of deception. Irish DEI musicals might have some marginal benefit, but are they worth the opportunity cost? More importantly, are they a genuine reflection of the will of our democracy?
That said, none of this is to suggest that the right is immune to self-deception or manipulative tactics. The right’s power strategies tend to lean more on fear-based rhetoric, appeals to nationalism, and economic reductionism—often framing complex issues in overly simplistic ways. While the left may use empathy as a weapon, the right frequently uses fear: “If we don’t act now, the country will be overrun,” or “They’re coming for your way of life.” Both are emotional levers designed to bypass rational debate. And just as the left often refuses to acknowledge its own psychological biases, many on the right fail to recognize when their messaging is guided more by reactionary sentiment than genuine principle.
To be clear, I could just as easily analyze the psychological tendencies and power strategies of the right in greater depth. But the reason I’m focusing on the left here is that most people in this particular memetic tribe lean left. By examining these dynamics, I hope to add an extra layer of self-awareness that can act as a safeguard against self-deception. Recognizing these patterns doesn’t mean rejecting left-leaning principles outright—it simply means engaging with them more critically, rather than reflexively defending the tribe.
On a closing note, I don’t consider myself a native to any memetic tribe. I prefer to move between them, aiming to see the broader landscape. Of course, I have my own unconscious biases—but at the very least, I strive to be aware of them.