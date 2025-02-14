Deception and self-interest seem to be increasingly prevalent in our modern cultural reality. From the highest levels of power to the cultural metrics of what is considered ‘success’ for individual humans: the Dark Triad traits of Narcissism, Sociopathy, and Machiavellianism have become disturbingly normalized. But is there an antidote? Could an opposing “Light Triad” of traits - if nurtured and protected - offer a path toward a society in service of life rather than power?

In this Frankly, I explore the concept of Light Triad personalities and their struggle against the Dark Triad forces shaping our social, economic, and ecological landscape. I examine how social media amplifies manipulation, why individual goodness is often outmatched by structural incentives, and whether strong, cooperative groups might hold the key to shifting the balance. Importantly, I question whether the Light Triad can ever truly compete - or if it must evolve new strategies to stand a chance in service of life.

How many people does it take to shield a Light Triad individual from Dark Triad manipulation? Will these competing traits become more or less dominant as we move into the downslope of the Carbon Pulse? And can someone with a Dark Triad personality ever truly change, or are they hardwired for self-interest?

This week, I was joined by storyteller and social thinker,

, to explore the importance of narratives in shaping our understanding of the world and how they can help us navigate the complexities of life, especially in the face of ecological crises. Together, we discuss the need for a reframing of conversations around environmental and climate issues, the importance of grassroots responses to systemic crises, and the concept of ‘engaged surrender’ as a way to navigate the challenges of modern life.

In last week's Frankly, I launched a community-driven project to capture and share these stories and examples of transformation - from small to large scales, with personal and global impact.

