The Great Simplification podcast is not selling a product or a technology (unless you consider passing the baton on systems synthesis of the human predicament and the responses to it as ‘inner tech’). As we pass our 75th episode, with now over 100 videos total on the Youtube Channel, I want to share a personal reflection on the challenges of creating and broadcasting content focused on biophysical limits to growth. In a media industry (and culture) that promotes feel-good content, over-simplified narratives and easy answers, the themes we highlight on The Great Simplification can be complex, overwhelming, and leave more questions than answers. What should the goals be for sharing content on a theme that affects everyone and all current institutions and expectations? What are the pitfalls? How do the conventional social media rules apply to media that is so outside the norm? Most importantly, what is the best way to maintain credible, helpful, widely accessible, and factual information that can aid in steering society towards a gentler landing into The Great Simplification?

