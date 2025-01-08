The Meaning Crisis: Wisdom, Purpose, and the Search for Coherence
The Great Simplification #158 with John Vervaeke
The crises that our world is facing seem to be constantly growing, leading to enormous and devastating systemic effects across the globe. Yet, the ripples of the human predicament are also reaching our personal lives in unexpected ways – through chronic loneliness, loss of coherence to reality, and a widespread feeling of insignificance.
How do we begin to navigate the crisis of meaning that seems to accompany modernity, exacerbated by feeling out of control in the broader world we live in?
In today’s conversation, I’m joined by professor of psychology and cognitive scientist John Vervaeke to discuss the state of ‘the meaning crisis’, including the social and cultural contexts that have fostered such pervasive loss of connection and purpose. Vervaeke also unpacks the key practices that he and others have found most effective in regaining wisdom and direction while living in the modern era.
What can cognitive science tell us about the role of spirituality and religion in living a life that is rich in relationships and clarity? How do flow states, rituals, and lifelong learning contribute to strengthening mental health and fostering adaptability? And perhaps most importantly, how might reconnecting with a sense of humility, wisdom, and shared humanity help guide us toward a more meaningful, collective existence?
I love the enthusiasm and intelligence Vervaeke brings to his work, but am struck by how cavalierly he uses the word "reality."
Reality is a foundational word that depends on (among countless other elements) the psychology, cosmology, philosophy, theology, and culture of the person using it. He may, or may not, be referencing Shankara, Nagarjuna, Nishitani, Eckhart, or scientific materialists when he uses the word, but he's not transparent about its depths. I suspect Vervaeke's used to talking with people would be inclined to take the word "reality" for granted, when it's anything but and is profoundly different between traditions.
The word "reality" always requires a context. Vervaeke wants to find a universal substrate of meaning irrespective of philosophy and theology. In my experience the deeper he goes, the more important context becomes. People generally believe they've reached an ultimate reality, only to be dismayed it's not. Often, we're not transparent to ourselves the depths of this word.