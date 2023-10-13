Today, I’m offering a short reflection on the recent events in the Middle East and how they could lead to a shortening of the timeline to The Great Simplification. For those fortunate to live outside the direct impacts of these conflicts, many - like me - feel pressure to stay informed about our turbulent, rapidly evolving global landscape. Yet my biggest insight this week wasn’t about Israel or Iran or oil, but the recognition we need (and will continue to need) to balance everyday tasks and chores that keep our lives going as we ‘watch the storm’.

Is it possible to also remain grounded in the present realities of our daily lives? How do individual responses to this past week’s geopolitical events vary depending on the livelihood demands of the here and now? Is it possible to live simply in our own lives while also engaging globally ahead of the Great Simplification?

In case you missed it…

This week, Art Berman returned to give a broad update on the global energy situation - from BRICS+ to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and shale oil depletion/investment. Given Art’s longtime apt insights into the global dynamics of oil - and as the world continues to have our energy blinders removed, I plan for him to return every few months on this topic (as long as the podcast is going). As Art says, ‘oil is the economy’ and understanding the complex dynamics of the oil market provides insight into the entire economic system. What are the current dynamics affecting oil prices and how will this affect the long term out-look of oil availability?

