Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is often seen as the problematic byproduct of modern lifestyles that threatens our planet’s stability – at least within conversations among environmentalists. But this perspective overlooks the fundamental role of CO 2 in everything on Earth, from the food we eat to the houses we live in to our bodies themselves. Despite this reality, the carbon cycle as we know it has been interrupted in ways never before seen in Earth’s history. How could understanding the deep history of CO 2 , as well as humanity’s relationship with this controversial and vital molecule, help us prepare for the planetary changes ahead?

In this episode, I’m joined by science journalist Peter Brannen, who reframes CO 2 from an industrial pollutant to a miraculous substance whose critical role within the carbon cycle makes Earth habitable. Peter traces our planet’s history through the lens of CO 2 , including mass extinctions, Snowball Earth events, and the surprisingly stable Holocene period that has cradled human civilization. Peter also addresses humanity’s current impact on the carbon cycle, the complexity and resilience of Earth’s ecosystems, and the challenges we face as we push climate systems we don’t fully understand into unknown territory.

How is the carbon cycle unexpectedly connected to the origins of oxygen, dozens of major and minor mass extinctions, and even the beginning of civilizations? How do humanity’s current CO 2 emissions compare to those of Earth’s past? And could understanding the deep time of geology inspire both cosmic wonder and precautionary action, subsequently pushing us towards better decisions for the future?

