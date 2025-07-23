Packaging is an unavoidable feature of modern life. It’s so embedded in our products and systems that even the most environmentally-minded consumers struggle to avoid it entirely. Yet packaging accounts for nearly half of all plastic waste, contributing to widespread ecological harm and growing threats to human health – highlighting the urgent need for an overhaul of packaging materials and industry practices. So how are some industry leaders reimagining materials, systems, and supply chains in ways that align with the realities of our finite planet?

In today’s episode, I’m joined by Wes Carter, president of Atlantic Packaging, to discuss the pressing need for radical transformation in the packaging industry, and how his company has become a leader in sustainable packaging innovation. He emphasizes the role of industry in addressing the plastic pollution crisis, especially given the outsized role of plastic packaging in damaging human and planetary health. He also shares his personal journey towards environmental stewardship and the significance of personal healing and spiritual growth in driving systemic change.

How can leaders working within these systems drive outsized change – before ecological limits force change upon us? What could other industries learn from the rapid innovation of packaging systems and technology? Ultimately, does the real transformation go beyond technology and into our expectations and values for what it means to lead fulfilling and meaningful lives beyond a consumer culture built solely on comfort?

In last week's Frankly, I shared a handful of things I'd learned in the past few days that have implications for the Great Simplification. I covered a wide range of topics in this edition, from the connections between corn sweat and wet bulb temperatures to a timeline of coral reef bleaching events.

