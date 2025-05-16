The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Claire Hartnell
1d

I turned this on while I tidied something in my house but when I heard the poem I had to stop & sit down. I know this road too & I know the point at which you can just about step out & watch it rather than feel it. It happened late for me & my kids think I’ve gone mad (I’m smiling as I type that). But it is such a thing to watch the petals unfurl on a rose or smell the bluebells on a warm day. Thanks for the moment of stillness in my day.

Content Carrier ('CC')
1d

👏 Seems like we've been on a similar flight path! 🐦 Bless those birds. A poem I wrote recently: https://open.substack.com/pub/contentcarrier/p/swallow

