The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
21h

Joseph A. Tainter's landmark book, The Collapse of Complex Societies should be widely read today (still used as a textbook) as it could minimize panic and ground the public discourse in history: https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Complex-Societies-Studies-Archaeology-ebook/dp/B001AOZ3PM?crid=11U6X1F2MP30T&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.djvBSZIMQdWwrJV8nlgSQX8Am5Pp1vSCfXlFZ4rAALt5N9TCIoIfu-mR5b9gNG5Uka-bZGyyKRewT24fQKXWuiilMHPEDFYs1iEAxdmsfdPG_fYUZ9RoejH6TXjyBn9DHrZG02BU2pWFrWakwehCrG-jICKpzxyb_12-3sXhgAyzWNcPcTMnoFOnCXdK2T9XsDORTrmrzTqtEm1yLSMo2UxoLehggdqHSw2OlucHOLPus8Mm3qBJ2KNnMSkp8Rh-uPahG7GUuZ7SiOGDLzn_CN0BbR6yQy6zh0bpPMneJ-g.iaeUkeSuP_uoqRWdCO5sX1wGBbJLcTAXlfeRNqDoq78&dib_tag=se&keywords=tainter&qid=1758738437&sprefix=tainter%2Caps%2C170&sr=8-1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maia's avatar
Maia
12h

This was an absolutely phenomenal interview. I learned a boatload.

I’m with Luke re “Don’t be a dick.” Nate usually asks interviewees their advice for listeners, *especially young people*, so I didn’t hear it as a dunk on people decades into their careers at Extraction Inc. More as advice for young people, aware people, people making career choices.

Bravo to Luke! And Bravo, Nate, for yet another model of how to have a substantive debate without invective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture