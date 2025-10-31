In this week’s Frankly, I outline four bifurcations that are likely to underpin the human experience in the near future. While the broad biophysical realities of energy and ecology underpin our civilization’s movement over time, in the moment, people will experience these trends mostly economically and psychologically. Whether related to the widening of an already existing economic gap or the expansion of dependence on cognitive crutches like AI, the demographics that comprise society are starting to splinter – to bifurcate. These divergences, and the ways we cope with them, contribute to increasing incoherence as a species.
What are the areas we might witness societal bifurcation? Why should we strive to meet others in the context of their lived experiences, even when they diverge radically from our own? How might progress itself start to be redefined?
This week, I was joined by Sheldon Solomon, a psychologist and co-developer of Terror Management Theory, which posits that while all living beings strive to survive, humans are unique in knowing that death is unavoidable. Solomon explored some of our instinctual coping mechanisms, including clinging to existing cultural worldviews and activities that bolster our self-esteem, even when they may have negative consequences for those around us. He also explained how these defensive mechanisms manifest in modern society, influencing politics, consumerism, and religious beliefs.
I love your talks, Nate. They help keep me sane.
Now the "but".
While I agree on the whole, I feel like this Frankly is an optimistic evaluation of a shared pessimism of our dire cultural predicament! 🫠 The constantly accelerating trajectory we are on has way more chaos baked in than detected/predicted. On all fronts. Since the dominant worldview system is so fragile, mostly just theater, it will not be able to function much sooner than the bean counting suggests. The fraudulent A.I. panopticon project will implode before it achieves saturation.
Climate chaos will probably be a strange savior, at least from the organized mobster governance and elite capture. That's a bold prediction, but I dance on the edge of destitution so any rose tinted vision faded years ago. Reality sharpens, suffers few myths.
Corruptive rot, criminal hubris, propaganda, and career-protecting scientific underestimation has defined the past couple of decades (at least!) and I think the avarice of narrow goals have completely blinded us to how grim our situation is. We are already deep into our collective cognitive death throes.
The tech barons' use of economic and social chaos to try to seize control will backfire. All their billionaire doom prep will prove foolish.
Because once chaos is loosed, by design or ignorance, any semblance of control is lost. All that's left is the pretense of control. Chaos answers to none.
Of course, time will tell. And I measure my intuition in a decade or two optimistically, likely less than a decade, pessimistically. Because no one expects black swans, let alone an incoming flock.
A culture of spectacle dies spectacularly.
What a time to be alive, huh? I pledge to be a surfing doula of care and grace as our illusions evaporate in the storm of truth's brighter sun, however much time I'm granted.
As much as I like the animated visual of the doors, invoking a separation of the population into different demographics according to the mentioned criteria (economic, cognitive, psychological, and worldview) is a bit concerning and - quite frankly - illusory?
I would advise some caution here in letting our imagination (or call it: pattern recognition) get the best of us. If we can chill and help a brother (or sister, or in-between) out, then I'm sure we'll be alright. They ARE you, at the end of the day. If people tell you otherwise, ask yourself why that is.
In any case, thought-provoking drop! Happy Halloween 🎃