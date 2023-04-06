When I worked in my early days on Wall Street, we had something called a ‘squawkbox’ that would sit on our desks, and every morning it would blare out summaries of the Global Macro financial events that happened overnight. Today, people still listen/read these financial Global Macro updates, but people paying attention to the meta-crisis know that there is also a real Global Macro - the growing nexus of economic, environmental, and geopolitical realities. From sea surface temperatures recently at all-time recorded highs, to the threat of nuclear war, to failing nation-states - how does a single person make sense of and cope with the 24 hour news flow reporting our increasingly chaotic world? Despite relative silence in the media, our cultural challenges are now far greater than stock markets and currency movements. We need people paying attention, understanding, and engaging with the ‘real’ Global Macro.

