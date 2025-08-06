The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
1d

Thanks for your work Nate. We must keep bearing witness and educating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Psoas U Knoe's avatar
Psoas U Knoe
7hEdited

Local pollinator corridors are a huge part of the solution.

Bless the entomologists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture