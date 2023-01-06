This week, I’ve invited my colleague and friend Tom Murphy, professor of physics at the University of California, San Diego, to share a unique perspective in understanding civilization based on a recent essay he wrote. Tom compares the vast timescale of human life on Earth to an average human lifespan. We’ve seen many of these ‘history in a minute’ sort of visuals - e.g. world population through time, deep time through a drive from LA to NY. Tom’s is another angle with which to view humanity’s arc over time. Can technology redirect civilization from its destructive course? Is optimism näive or is it necessary in order to make the hard decisions within us?

I’ll be taking a couple weeks off from Frankly’s due to travel, but next up will be on: nuclear myth/reality, probability vs doom/certainty, and a Flow Chart of the Future. Stay tuned, and share…

