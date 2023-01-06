The Simple Story of Civilization | Frankly #22
With Guest Thomas Murphy
This week, I’ve invited my colleague and friend Tom Murphy, professor of physics at the University of California, San Diego, to share a unique perspective in understanding civilization based on a recent essay he wrote. Tom compares the vast timescale of human life on Earth to an average human lifespan. We’ve seen many of these ‘history in a minute’ sort of visuals - e.g. world population through time, deep time through a drive from LA to NY. Tom’s is another angle with which to view humanity’s arc over time. Can technology redirect civilization from its destructive course? Is optimism näive or is it necessary in order to make the hard decisions within us?
I’ll be taking a couple weeks off from Frankly’s due to travel, but next up will be on: nuclear myth/reality, probability vs doom/certainty, and a Flow Chart of the Future. Stay tuned, and share…
I’ve had to watch this “Frankly” several times to make sure I didn’t miss the salience of all of the main ideas presented. I’m not complaining...just saying the density of the information required it. Also, I’ve downloaded the article to read to make sure I grasped the import of the various hypotheses presented. Thanks again for giving us such thoughtful and carefully presented material to digest and add to the array of complex thought processes we need to consider when thinking about where we humans stand in relation to our continued presence on this planet.