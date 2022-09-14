This Week…

Today, author and professor Dr. Douglas Rushkoff joins me to discuss how human behavior interacts with technology and how we’ve arrived at a place with enormous wealth and income inequality in a society rapidly approaching biophysical limits. How can we build better systems that meet basic needs for all while also reducing our total energy and materials footprint?

Douglas has spent nearly three decades studying and writing about technology and human behavior, authoring twenty books. He has also created three documentaries and is Professor of Media Theory and Digital Economics at CUNY/Queens, where he founded the Laboratory for Digital Humanism.

In this discussion, Douglas unpacks themes from his new book, “Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires,” on the need to collectively break away from a top-down mindset to embrace circularity and resiliency. How do we frame this dynamic while acknowledging that we live in a system that (currently) has self organized around resource extraction and growth?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Douglas Rushkoff.

Douglas Rushkoff - The Ultimate Exit Strategy

In case you missed it…

Last Friday, I posted Episode #7 in the Frankly series, where I unpack a recent debate between the Degrowth and Green Growth movements. All growth critical philosophies have the same end goal in mind - a society that thrives with lower environmental impact - but the question of how we get there is another story. In this episode, I break down where these movements might be misguided and what I see as the most probable path for humanity: The End of Growth.

If you love The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread accurate and simplified information from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand challenges in the coming decade.