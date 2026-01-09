The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChrisSch's avatar
ChrisSch
6h

All the best with the knee ope. Looking forward to post ope thoughts!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Schwartzbach's avatar
Barbara Schwartzbach
12h

Sending healing ❤️‍🩹 thoughts. Love your voice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture