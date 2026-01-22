This essay is adapted from the most recent Frankly video titled, “The Things We Take for Granted.” In the future, we’ll be adapting/updating more Frankly videos (current and historic) to written versions and posting them on Substack, so stay tuned for more.

Long time followers of this channel might expect this first post of the year to be an opine on Venezuela, the EROI of the heavy oil there, how it combines with the light, tight oil in the United States, the relationship between Chinese energy access, and the complexity and geopolitics of this recent news. But that’s not where my heart, or my mind, or my knee is at, so I’m going to talk about something else. I have an upcoming knee surgery in a few days, and despite its complexity these types of surgeries are now considered routine and straightforward. I’m very grateful for that. But my knee situation has also provided me with an unexpected lens and perspective.

When a part of your body (in my case, a joint) starts to not work, it suddenly rearranges your attention. It’s changed how I move through the day, and it’s made me consider things I never used to have to plan: stairs, walking on ice, getting out of a chair, or going on a long walk (which have turned into much shorter walks). Even turning over in bed – I’ve sworn expletives in the middle of the night more in the last month than I have in my entire life.

When I reflected on this, what surprised me most wasn’t the pain – it was the realization that “normal” suddenly felt very far away – because when a body functions normally, it’s mostly invisible to our awareness. Normal routines are now something I miss and want to get back. Not a new life, or an upgraded one. I just simply desire my not-too-long-ago baseline.

That got me thinking about other things that I take for granted, and that ‘we’ in modern Western culture generally place into the background of our lives. I don’t write this as some gratitude performance, but as more of an inventory or catalog of the things that often go unseen – a personal balance sheet of the kinds of wealth one only notices when there is something wrong with them.

A knee is a relatively small thing in the grand scheme of the world. But in my case, at least so far, it’s turned out to be a great teacher. It’s reminded me that so much of a human life depends on supports that we rarely think of.

Once one notices that in your own body, it becomes hard not to notice it everywhere else. So today, starting small and widening out, I want to walk through a few layers of ‘the things that we take for granted.’

Physical Health and Mental Capacity

Health is the first layer. Do you remember the last time you were sick, with COVID or the flu or maybe something worse? In that moment – at least for me – it felt like you would always feel that crappy. You just long, hope, and pray that you could feel better again and return to your baseline. Once you’re better (usually in only a few days), you completely forget about the recent pain and feverish thoughts because “normal” has finally returned. Phew.

I never used to wake up and think, “I’m so grateful that my left knee works.” I would just wake up, stand up, go make coffee, feed the ducks, and start my day. Health is strange that way. It’s absolutely foundational to our lives but also easy to not notice or forget about…until it isn’t.

Then, it becomes a bottleneck to everything. It’s hard to enjoy a conversation when a part of your body is screaming at you and hard to be present when you’re wincing, or bracing, and constantly thinking about it. That’s the first thing many of us take for granted: the presentness enabled by residing in a Homo sapiens body that mostly works and operates at a level of “normal” consistently enough that it allows you to forget you even have a body.

Creature Comforts

When we widen out from the body a bit, we hit basic creature comforts. For many of us, there’s a part of our lives that’s so stable, we effectively treat it like air. I woke up this morning on a memory foam mattress in a 65ºF basement with my three dogs. I got a full night’s sleep (even if there were a few expletives when I rolled over and tweaked my knee) and a safe place to rest.

When I got up for the day, I had clean water to put in the electric kettle for coffee and the internet to inform me about the world. I live near a grocery store, which might be boring compared to Whole Foods, but is pretty much Disneyland to anyone in human history who lived before the past generation or two.

None of these things are guaranteed either historically or globally. But they do start to feel guaranteed when they’ve been stable for most of our lives. We stop treating all this as the spectacular gift it is and start to relate to it as a baseline expectation of reality. If we suddenly lose any part of it – even briefly – it becomes obvious how much of our life experience was reliant upon those things.

I don’t think we realize how much psychological energy we’re saving by not worrying about things like temperature, safety, food, and basic stability.

There’s a kind of personal wealth that is just reliability – a large portion of our real capital I’d say. And that reliability is invisible, right up until it breaks.

Relationships and Support

On top of that layer, there’s the social version: friends, family, community, and (in my case) the broader TGS community. I’m blessed to have many people in my life that I love and people who love me. People who check-in. People who stay with you thick and thin and all between.

If you’ve ever been injured or sick, you know how quickly relationships stop being abstract. Someone has to drive you. Someone has to be patient with you. Someone has to listen to you talk about the same worry over and over again (especially if it’s a knee) and still be kind. Someone has to make you laugh when you’re taking yourself too seriously. In my case, I also have non-human friends whom I love and who love me.

This web of care is also a form of wealth that we take for granted – and it might be the most important one of all. A lot of us (looking at myself) only value and appreciate it when we need it.

Meaningful Work

Another layer is meaning – specifically meaningful work or contributions beyond yourself. Something that matters or at least feels like it matters. In today’s world, even having work is not guaranteed for many people. Having work that feels aligned and important is even less guaranteed.

When you have really meaningful work, of course it adds to more deadlines, messages, and responsibilities. But if you step back, it’s quite astonishing to wake up and have something to do that feels important and real – and to have the capacity to do it.

So, health, comfort, people I love and who love me, and meaningful work that I’m passionate about. These things are true riches in the deepest Homo sapiens sense – all before 8am. Isn’t that like 90% of life, right there?

Finding Space to Breathe

There’s another, more subtle layer than all of these: spaciousness.

I can’t remember the last time I woke up and didn’t already have a long to-do list or wasn’t filled with worry about some aspect of the world. It could have to do with my personal temperament or my job description, but I think there’s a freedom that we take for granted in not waking up feeling already behind or overwhelmed.

Spaciousness is the feeling that time itself belongs to you, at least a little bit. These past few years, I’ve taken this for granted too because, at least with this job, when spaciousness has shown up in my life, I’ve tended to fill it. I would fragment it into tasks, phone calls, and little dopamine errands. I don’t feel guilt or anything, I just feel busy.

But when spaciousness (or some form of it) disappears, I feel it. My body tightens, my mind loops, and my future starts eating my present.

In that tiny sense, spaciousness – the ability to pause, reflect, and do nothing – is also a kind of internal wealth, one that is fleeting and fragile. Last year, I recognized this and have promised myself in 2026 to build more spaciousness into my life, even at the cost of being less productive.

Attention

This brings me to the layer I’ve been thinking about a lot in the past month or so – ever since I did a podcast episode with Anna Lembke. Attention is something that I’ve long taken for granted. I think a lot of us do because of the environment we’ve lived in for the last 20 or 30 years.

If you’re anywhere near my age, you’ve lived through a period where boredom was actually common, and even frequent, as a kid or teenager. This has basically been non-existent as a default experience since the 90s. Today – with social media, 24/7 news, podcasts, gadgets, AI chatbots, and the entire dopamine smorgasbord available to us – any gap can be filled instantly. Whether you’re walking in a line, sitting in a car, or (especially) lying in bed, there’s always an available feed to look at. Or a news story. Or a comment thread. And of course, there’s always an email to be read.

Last week, I was on my phone and a story popped up from Apple News, which I almost never read, but this one was about attention. So I clicked on it, and it was a story referencing Anna Lembke, who was the first podcast guest of this year. (I highly recommend you watch the episode: How We’ve ‘Drugified’ Our Entire Existence: Dopamine & Addiction In the Digital Age.) In the article, Anna said that people who checked their phone a hundred times per day or more had an addiction that was often disruptive to their life. There were also instructions for how to check on your phone how many times per day you look at it. So, I did that, and – quelle surprise – it was right at a hundred times per day.

Some of that is due to me working outside and the nature of this job with all the various platforms, and i’s to dot and t’s to cross. But somehow, since I stopped teaching college five years ago, my phone has slowly but fully captured more of my attention than anything else in my life. And I’m not happy about that.

When technology hijacks the default human condition like this, it then changes what your mind expects. It teaches your nervous system that silence, stillness, or boredom are problems to be solved. I have Iain McGilchrist scheduled again, as well as Sam Harris; this question about the role of human attention and how relevant it is to the ‘more-than-human predicament’ we face is going to be a central question that I ask both of them.

So, one of the related questions I’ve been holding is: if life gets quieter again, what will I miss? There are lots of ways this could happen. I’m sure you can imagine them as well as I can – gradual loss of complexity, a sudden loss of 24/7 access to the internet via some EMP pulse or such, economic depression, and the like.

If something changes and our electronic feeds become less available or – less likely – we simply choose to step back, what would I find myself longing for?

Would I miss birdsong?

Would I miss the sound of the wind in the trees, the smell of soil in an old growth forest. That deep, almost ancient calm that you can actually feel in a place that’s been alive for a long time?

What about long walks where my mind actually wanders – and eventually settles on nothing particularly important?

Or, will I miss the mostly constant stimulation I have now? The 24-hour news cycle, the sense of being plugged into everything relevant all of the time, and the endless scroll that never ends because it never has to?

That question matters more than it seems, because it points to what my nervous system has been trained to perceive as relief. But oftentimes, what feels like relief is, in reality, only distraction, and what we call boredom is actually the doorway back into full attention.

The Web of Life

The circle widens even further from here because underneath health, comfort, spaciousness, and attention lies the largest thing we take for granted: the Web of Life on planet Earth. The stability and majesty of the natural ecosystems that surround and support us.

Most of human civilization was built inside a very unusual window of stability, which allowed human civilization to evolve and expand: the Holocene. A long stretch where seasons were dependable enough and climate swings were mild enough that agriculture, and eventually cities and global trade, could take root. That stability is no longer a safe assumption (as followers of this platform are aware).

The latest update finds we’ve pushed seven of the nine major Earth system boundaries beyond the safe operating space. On top of that, CO 2 is at a record high: 2024 had the largest one-year increase of CO 2 on record. CO 2 at these levels, about 429 ppm, is usually associated with the Pliocene, an epoch that occurred 3 million years ago, long before anything like human civilization existed. Today’s warmth is possibly the hottest since the last interglacial around 125,000 years ago and that’s without all the warming built in the pipeline.

So, when I say the “Web of Life,” I don’t mean the scenery that we see between commutes or that we experience on vacations. I mean the actual underlying ecological conditions that make normal life feel normal.

If those conditions become less stable, everything else becomes less stable at the same time: food, the ability to buy insurance, infrastructure, and politics. Everything frays and anxieties rise because future ecological stability was something we took for granted.

My knee has been a small reminder that normal can vanish very quickly, and I think the planet is giving us the same lesson at a much different scale.

Personal Autonomy and Sovereignty

Longtime followers of this platform might expect that I’d stop here because the living world – our nieces, nephews, and cousins in nature – really are the true north on my compass. But there’s one more lens, even wider, on what I think we take for granted. The widest lens for me, knowing what I know now (and I am continually learning), is autonomy or some form of personal sovereignty.

By this, I mean the ordinary freedom to live a life that is reasonably self-directed. I can wake up and decide what I will do with my time, where I’ll go, what I’ll work on. I can decide, in the first week of January with my New Year’s resolutions, what kind of person I will try to be – and try not to be. Most days all this feels like the background condition of being alive. But if we’re honest, it’s not the background condition of human history, and it’s not guaranteed going forward.

A lot of us are drifting towards a world where life feels less self-governed and more like living under someone else’s terms. When wealth, infrastructure, and data all concentrate, the rest of us can end up living inside systems we do not control and become forced to pay rent just to participate in basic, daily life. The rent isn’t only in the form of money – it can be access, reputation, compliance, or a myriad of other things. It can be the quiet feeling that there are rules you did not vote for, enforced by systems that we have no appeal to.

If you’re following the news (hopefully with less than 100 phone checks per day!), surveillance makes it easier to watch people, and AI is making it easier to do that everywhere, all the time. Then, the rules of life can start changing without a vote, without consensus, and without any real conversation because more and more decisions are made by systems that we will never meet, let alone understand.

You can still feel free, but your options and choices have quietly shrunk. That’s why I put autonomy, or even sovereignty, at the widest lens. It’s not the same as attention – attention is what we notice. Autonomy is what we can actually do.

Maybe that’s the final thing we take for granted. Not health, comfort, or the Web of Life, but rather, the ability to live a life that is genuinely your own, especially in a century that’s getting better at turning human beings into managed populations.

Questions for Reflection

I’ll close with no grand solutions or advice, but with some questions for you to consider:

What part of your life is so stable that you’ve stopped seeing it?

Which people in your life are you grateful for, and what might you remember to thank them for?

If the electronic world went quiet for a week or a month, what would you miss first? What might you start to notice again?

Where in your life do you need more spaciousness, even if it costs you some loss in productivity?

What does it look like, in practical terms, to protect your freedom to steer your own life?

I will talk to you on the other side of surgery, where I predict even this new perspective might change in unexpected ways.

Happy New Year. Much love to you all.

Want to Learn More?

If you would like to see a broad overview of The Great Simplification in 30 minutes, watch our Animated Movie.



You can also find additional resources on our website.

If you want to support The Great Simplification podcast…

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via a tax-deductible donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification

Want to connect with other TGS listeners?

Join our community on Hylo