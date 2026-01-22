The Great Simplification

Rein
Dear Nate, Thank you for your vulnerability in sharing with us your recent experience of suffering. I do hope you use it as even more of an opportunity: To bring in experts that are missing from the Lifeboats response you advocate for. Their insight needs to be at the metacrisis discussion table. Voices that are already living a version of The Great Simplification today, with less autonomy and less access to the basic needs you highlighted many people take for granted. Similar to Indigenous people, they've been fighting this fight throughout history. Find disabilities voices that are fighting against the trend of treating human beings like they are less-than and disposable just because they don't neatly fit into the dominant economic or social agendas. Just as economists aren't accounting for the true cost of energy in their models, the true cost of the disenfranchisement of disabled people (a significant percentage of the human population) is not being accounted for. There are already tons of people, including in the West, whose whole-life experience (their baseline) is your worst days (knee pain needing surgery, which I am sincerely sorry for). Disability voices and expert insight is imperative in discussions at the intersection of systems change, education (academic, but also and especially emotional), ecological overshoot, and issues of equitable access to basic needs. Speak with people that have deep knowledge of the lived experience of children and youth with disabilities. They are being raised in a system that devalues them because they are not “productive” by the prevailing standards - i.e. their experience is a microcosm of what is happening to humanity as a whole because of the superorganism’s dynamics. I hope you have a smooth and speedy recovery. I thank TGS for work that is in my humble opinion on the path to being Nobel prize-worthy. (Cross-posted).

Martin White
None of these musings give proper thanks and gratitude to the one higher 'power" enabling us to be here breathing and cogitating at all:

The oceans.

Without the oceans and their ability to absorb the excess heat and CO2, it's 122 degrees across the earth, and all mammals are dead, including us - long, long dead.

And the oceans are stopping this capacity, transitioning from sinks to sources in what remains of our lifetimes

