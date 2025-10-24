The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ric's avatar
Ric
3h

A wonderful aspect of the species is we are more than either Ego or Self.

For the species to survive with technology, it's necessary to accept that our scientific, philosophic, and spiritual best practices require Non-Egoic awareness.

Left to itself, the Professional Ego is prepared to destroy the world in an effort to protect itself from saying "I Don't Know," which is why in the Judaic tradition the first law is "You shall have no other Gods before me;" demonstrating a dim awareness that the unseen Ego is God to itself and must be tamed--and eventually annihilated; the possibility of which Ego always denies.

All major spiritualities begin with disciplines that tame Ego; all agree on this necessity, which is why Ultimate Truth can be described as Immutable Annihilating Unknowable of Unbeing, which to see is to die. Yet life continues. Guiding, protecting, and nourishing the species amidst the unknowable is the provenance of spirituality, lived Non-Egoically.

https://noegoodyssey.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lance Stewart's avatar
Lance Stewart
4hEdited

Thank you, Nate, and TGS for this much-needed message!

When I took my first engineering licensing exam, you got full points for a correct answer, partial points for a blank (unanswered) question, and zero points for a wrong answer. They HAMMERED into us "I don't know" is not only valid, but very important. Any scientist knows this as well.

I have worked a bit in AI data annotation and LLM training as well. LLMs don't "hallucinate." That implies someone is somewhat out of contact with reality. But LLMs (or any current AI) are *not* in contact with reality in any way right now. They are not conscious, nor intelligent. They are very potent machine algorithms. They *simulate* intelligence and they *simulate* language. You can't even say they lie because lying requires knowing the truth and an intent to deceive. The best word I've seen to date is to say they "confabulate." But they actually "confabulate" just as much when their answers are correct as when they are incorrect.

They don't know there's a reality, they don't know what people are, they don't even understand language! People need to know this. Those working on training the models are the only source of intelligence in these systems, and the LLMs learn to "copycat" the training and then "riff" on it. They break the language down into abstract tokens and do crazy amounts of *statistical* processing on them. They ALWAYS guess (whether their answer is true or false to a human) and attempt a response that will be accepted. Acceptance is the key metric they trained on, not "truth" or "falsity." We do attempt to train then that false answers are unacceptable. But they don't understand what that *means.* That just becomes part of their statistical analysis and prediction engines.

They are incapable of understanding *any* concept, let alone "truth" or "falsity." LLMs are very complicated mechanisms that have more in common with a pocket calculator than even a flatworm's nervous system. They are not in the least bit intelligent, but they are incredibly powerful. And that is exactly why they are so dangerous. Like giving a machine gun to a chimpanzee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture