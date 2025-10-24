In this week’s Frankly, I consider the ways in which our social species overvalues false confidence rather than the more honest and inquisitive response of “I don’t know.” I invite you to consider the science behind this cultural bias towards certainty: from our biological response from the stress of “not knowing” to the reinforcing effects of motivated reasoning that ensnare even the smartest among us (especially the smartest among us).

Overconfidence and the desire for quick answers have been the root cause of many of humanity’s disasters, from the space shuttle Challenger explosion to the Deep Water Horizon oil spill to the subprime housing bubble. And now, the exponential growth and integration of Artificial Intelligence is hyper-fueling this risk, as AI mirrors the human aversion to uncertainty through “hallucinations.” As some AI companies are now considering penalizing overconfident answers in favor of “I don’t know,” perhaps humans could learn to do the same for ourselves.

How often do you say “I don’t know”? In what ways do we lose opportunities for conversation and exploration by not admitting our own uncertainties? Can listening to our own gut for “truth” and embracing intentional Red Team dissent shift “I don’t know” from weakness to wisdom?

This week, I was joined by economic writer and strategist, Stacy Mitchell, to explore how concentrated economic power shapes the health of towns and cities – from economic resilience to social connectedness. We unpacked why big businesses actually deliver poorer, pricier results and more vulnerable supply chains, yet are able squeeze smaller businesses out of the market. Stacy also shed light on the United States’ long history of breaking up monopolies through antitrust laws, and the policy developments in recent decades that have prevented their enforcement.

