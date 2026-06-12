The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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dr michelle's avatar
dr michelle
6hEdited

Yes!!!! Been hoping you’d have him on again. His global synthesis is wide ranging and so easily digestible. Now I’m just waiting for the follow up with Indy Johar for the trifecta I’ve been patiently waiting for since the war with Iran began (Art Berman being the first. Michael Every second and now Indy Johar, please.)🙏

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
12h

Your reference to never giving up reminds me of the Monty Python movie where the knight has his arms and legs cut off and still wants to fight

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