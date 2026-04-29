Over three-quarters of the global population has never lived through a major global energy crisis, such as those of the 1970s. In early 2026, that is about to change as the world faces the largest energy disruption in history, measured by the daily loss of oil output. This crisis won’t be evenly distributed but will be felt everywhere – and is guaranteed to have ripple effects we won’t see coming. How much oil remains in circulation, and what level of damage has already been inflicted on our global energy infrastructure?

In this episode, I’m joined by oil market analyst Rory Johnston to discuss how the Strait of Hormuz closure has led to the largest oil supply shock in history, and what the exact numbers and cascading effects are. He also breaks down the primary strategies countries will have to use to adapt to energy losses, including resorting to demand destruction, and what the disastrous risks are if shortages are allowed to persist. Rory also explains the lag between the closure, the real world impact of oil not being able to enter global circulation, and the market’s response. Ultimately, Rory and I explore the impact of this situation on international trust and cooperation, and what that might mean for a global market system predicated on interdependence and free trade.

Who are the energy winners and losers in this war so far, and how are our global leaders accounting for the exponential risks of continued warfare? In what way can average people prepare for the energy shocks soon to ripple out across the globe? And lastly, if we do recover from this scenario, how might we treat these disruptions as a dress rehearsal for a future of lower material throughput by building greater resilience and interconnection at the local level?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

Last week’s Frankly was part two of the series How to Think About the Future. I expanded on the case for holding a distribution of possible futures rather than a single preferred one, and walked through a structured scenario-building exercise. I began with the two-by-two grid that I have used for years, which indicates whether the economy will expand or contract and whether this happens within ecological limits or in overshoot. The four quadrants this produces represent possible directions toward the future: toward green growth, Mordor, Mad Max, or the Great Simplification.

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