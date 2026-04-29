The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Natalie Marie's avatar
Miss Natalie Marie
10h

so continuously and relentlessly grateful for your work Nate, your dedication, clarity of beingingness and transparency. It's a breath of freshest air in this steamy dumpster fire reality we get to share, learn from and build something awesome and good-for-all out of.

Reply
Share
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5h

This war may not change everything, but it represents a narrative shift to explain the inflection in economic realityunfolding, which is basically the LTG BAU curves playing out.

This narrative forces economic losses onto certain parties, to the relative benefit of other parties.

It also provides a flexible control-narrative for elites, who mayneed emergency powers, such as defaulting on debts to commoners, such as ourselves, austerity measures, special financial arrangements, drafts to suck up young men and send them off to fight an external enemy,etc.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture