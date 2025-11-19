The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corrie's avatar
Corrie
2d

This is medicine, thank you TGS and Nate for continuing to bring medicine. Just want to add that real medicine that brings recovery and repair, is an integration of science/the material, and spirit/spirituality, so that they are one and the same (the ancient-timeless symbol of the healer's staff, or caduceus serpent) and when there is too much of one without the other, you'll still usually get a result, but it often brings more problems, downstream. Probably one of the best ego/personality adjustments for most machine people today, is deeply listening to someone like Rosa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ian Brooks's avatar
Ian Brooks
2d

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/marianne-falardeau-arctic-indigenous

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture