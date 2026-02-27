The Great Simplification

Gardendude5280
15h

Thank you Nate for this. There is a lot to unpack here. That said, I think I have something to offer to the convention.

About a decade ago I realized that my life, weight, relationships, and health sucked. I changed my diet, exercised more, lost weight, lost my wife, and I was happier.

My take away is that I had an ultra processed lifestyle, full of junk. Yes it took discipline, yes it was painful, yes it was worth it.

I like your filter of discernment. I think that testing ( though experiment), this information against reality. Just like one would choose food at a restaurant. Questions like, is this good for me, or is this going to make me more inflamed, more metabolically damaged? It’s the same with social media. Social media is the restaurant.

Marc Bédard Pelchat
2h

We're already there... Just 2 weeks ago the French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot in the National Assembly condemned and asked for the resignation of Francesca Albanese for comments she didn't even make but were edited to appears she said them. Many other countries followed through trusting Barrot's declaration. An international uproar followed, condemning this time the French minister for falling into that trap. It will get highly dangerous if we are not skeptical at first about what we read which is my first step when I look at something now.

https://www.jurist.org/news/2026/02/european-states-urged-to-withdraw-statements-against-francesca-albanese/

