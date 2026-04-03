The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Corrie's avatar
Corrie
3d

appreciate the dog hair on your beanie, Nate! helps soften the vibe lol. Just bought big bags of seeds today (prices are bananas, only gonna get worse!) but I'll be making even more stuff, staying off supply chain dependency, while also supporting the life outside my door.

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j juniper's avatar
j juniper
3d

On a brighter note. This is what we are doing:

A larger vegetable garden is in the process, if the rain would stop.

Creating local relationships and food supply chains.

Easter dinner with three generations.

Permanent firepit in case I have to cook outside with a dutch oven.

Borrowing neighbors wood splitter.

Canning as much as possible.

Borrowing tools instead of buying.

Planting fruit trees and bushes this summer.

Solar panel charging station.

Fishing, hunting, gardening and animal husbandry.

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