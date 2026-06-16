Uncomfortable Questions for Unsettled Times: Are You Okay With Nuclear Warfare?
Frankly #146
This week’s Frankly is another in my recurring series “Uncomfortable Questions for Unsettled Times,” in which I pose questions about our shared future. Today, I use headlines regarding a potential ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Iran to confront a subject that has re-entered public discourse with a quiet but startling force: nuclear warfare. Through a wide-boundary lens, I outline how the renewed discussion of nuclear force raises questions that extend far beyond the current conflict, including important (and uncomfortable) questions about nuclear proliferation, human psychology, and the erosion of long-standing taboos. I consider the possibility that many of today’s geopolitical tensions are symptoms of deeper shifts underway in the global balance of power, and ask what happens when societies begin revisiting assumptions that once seemed settled.
While renewed public discussion around nuclear weapons provides the immediate context, this episode is ultimately less about any single weapon or conflict, and more about the forces shaping human decision-making during periods of uncertainty and transition.
Why do societies tend to realize the importance of a norm only when it is being broken? Are today’s conflicts fundamentally about ideology and security, or are they about power, resources, and influence in a changing world? And what happens when established assumptions about global leadership, cooperation, and stability are put to the test?
Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.
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In case you missed it…
In the latest episode, I was joined by Michael Every, Global Strategist at Rabobank, for an unflinching analysis of the Hormuz crisis and the fundamental principles pointing toward the Strait’s closure for several more months. Michael walked through multiple scenarios – a TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out), NATO military action, Chinese intervention behind the scenes – and explained why none of them offer an easy exit. The conversation expanded to explore what this crisis means for the future of global energy trade, the emergence of rival production blocs, the collapse of demand-side macroeconomics, and the surprising potential for a more equitable world to emerge from the chaos.
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Hell no I'm not ok with this. I can't breathe.
No adults in the room to take away grandpa's keys. I can't believe we've let it get this close. It could happen today. I'm surprised it hasn't already.
And by "we've let it get this close" — how did I not see the polarization, the lack of shared reality, the propaganda getting embedded. I could go on for days and days. I won't.
Nate, I took to heart (and then to action) your recent words on dreading-the-thing being so much worse than the thing (unrelated to the nuclear situation, because that's one venue in which it's not true). Did the thing, now free to spend what I have left on the fight.
In whatever way my oomph has the most juju.
Erm, you wouldn't use tactical nuclear weapons against hardened deep underground bunkers. You use medium sized ones with precision guidance.
Tactical nuclear weapons are 0.5-3kT shells from 155mm howitzers with blast radii under a mile, that would have to be fired from 25-30km away from army units. Some of the air launched bombs and sub-launched missiles do have small warheads, but they are not as accurate.
To ensure destruction of a deep buried target, eg an ICBM in a bunker, or in Iran's case missiles and nuclear fuel buried deep underground, you use 50-300KT warheads.
So when Pentagon officials are walking back the use of tactical nuclear weapons, they are, in a way, correct.
There is a chart on here, figure 4.5
https://www.nationalacademies.org/read/11282/chapter/6#40
that shows to guarantee destruction of a 100m deep buried target requires 1MT nuke surface burst with 10m CEP, which doesn't exist, they are more typically 100m CEP, which would give about 42% chance of destruction. (CEP = circular error probability, ie a circle in which 50% of missiles fired would land). Note a surface burst is most worst for radioactive fall out.
The newest B61 freefall bombs with tail kits are in the 250KT 10m CEP range bracket, but there the planes are the most vulnerable to being shot down.
What this all means is, if they were to use nukes against Iranian deep buried missiles and uranium stores, to guarantee destruction they'd have to use more than one nuke per target, and bigger ones (!)
If on the other hand, your intention is merely to blow up Iranian energy infrastructure, your conventional missiles fired en masse are more than sufficient, although the US seems to be running out of those.