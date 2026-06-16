The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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JJ-TaxNinny's avatar
JJ-TaxNinny
15h

Hell no I'm not ok with this. I can't breathe.

No adults in the room to take away grandpa's keys. I can't believe we've let it get this close. It could happen today. I'm surprised it hasn't already.

And by "we've let it get this close" — how did I not see the polarization, the lack of shared reality, the propaganda getting embedded. I could go on for days and days. I won't.

Nate, I took to heart (and then to action) your recent words on dreading-the-thing being so much worse than the thing (unrelated to the nuclear situation, because that's one venue in which it's not true). Did the thing, now free to spend what I have left on the fight.

In whatever way my oomph has the most juju.

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Mark Bevis's avatar
Mark Bevis
17h

Erm, you wouldn't use tactical nuclear weapons against hardened deep underground bunkers. You use medium sized ones with precision guidance.

Tactical nuclear weapons are 0.5-3kT shells from 155mm howitzers with blast radii under a mile, that would have to be fired from 25-30km away from army units. Some of the air launched bombs and sub-launched missiles do have small warheads, but they are not as accurate.

To ensure destruction of a deep buried target, eg an ICBM in a bunker, or in Iran's case missiles and nuclear fuel buried deep underground, you use 50-300KT warheads.

So when Pentagon officials are walking back the use of tactical nuclear weapons, they are, in a way, correct.

There is a chart on here, figure 4.5

https://www.nationalacademies.org/read/11282/chapter/6#40

that shows to guarantee destruction of a 100m deep buried target requires 1MT nuke surface burst with 10m CEP, which doesn't exist, they are more typically 100m CEP, which would give about 42% chance of destruction. (CEP = circular error probability, ie a circle in which 50% of missiles fired would land). Note a surface burst is most worst for radioactive fall out.

The newest B61 freefall bombs with tail kits are in the 250KT 10m CEP range bracket, but there the planes are the most vulnerable to being shot down.

What this all means is, if they were to use nukes against Iranian deep buried missiles and uranium stores, to guarantee destruction they'd have to use more than one nuke per target, and bigger ones (!)

If on the other hand, your intention is merely to blow up Iranian energy infrastructure, your conventional missiles fired en masse are more than sufficient, although the US seems to be running out of those.

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