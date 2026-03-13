This week’s Frankly marks the second installment of my recurring series, Uncomfortable Questions in Unsettled Times, where I pose questions about our shared future. While the first edition posed broad questions about civilizational trajectory, today’s episode is prompted by the Iran situation and what happens when geopolitics stops feeling distant and starts arriving as supply chain disruptions, rising prices, fear, and renewed stories about enemies and allies.

I walk through five questions that move from the practical to the interior. I begin with the gap between what is essential and what is merely familiar in modern life, asking listeners to identify what they depend on before scarcity makes the choice for them. From there, I turn inward to examine what the act of assigning blame actually does to our nervous systems and our capacity for response, and pose a larger geopolitical question about whether the collapse of U.S. global power would be net positive or net negative for the world. I then ask listeners to imagine their own town or community in 2050, and what actions they might take now with a few people around them. The episode closes with a reflection on fear as a force that narrows perception and collapses the potential for action, drawing on Frank Herbert’s Dune and my own honest response to watching a scenario he had long gamed out begin to move closer to reality.

What fears about the future are quietly limiting your ability to act today, and which are actually helping you prepare? Is assigning blame increasing your capacity for meaningful action, or mostly giving shape to your distress? And if your future is going to become more local than you expect, what could you begin to do now with a few people in order to move toward the better end of the distribution?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification.

In case you missed it…

This week, I spoke with primatologist and author Dr. Christine Webb about human exceptionalism – the deeply embedded belief that humans are separate from and superior to the rest of nature. Webb argued this worldview is not a universal human trait but rather a product of a few dominant cultures, and that it lies at the root of many of our most pressing global challenges. Drawing on her research with chimpanzees, bonobos, baboons, and other non-human primates, she illustrated how traits once thought to be uniquely human (like tool use, language, empathy, theory of mind, and culture) are in fact shared across species in various forms. Furthermore, Webb advocated for reimagining economic, legal, and educational systems to reflect the intrinsic value of all life.

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