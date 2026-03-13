The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Corrie's avatar
Corrie
2h

always like to mention coffee substitutes, just as a more fun (to me) way to respond to the process of ____(fill in blank with whatever word- simplification, collapse, etc.) most of us have plants and trees growing around us that can be pretty yummy and energizing coffee substitutes, that also support soil and pollinators, etc and are medicinal, supportive of our endocrine and nervous system. but they need our help, too.

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repeacer's avatar
repeacer
2h

If fear is the mind-killer and wars are the body-killers, why do we still define peace as the absence of war instead of the absence of fear?

That framing quietly shapes how billions of people think about conflict.

If systems thinking matters, this seems like one of the first systems definitions worth revisiting?

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