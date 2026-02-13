Uncomfortable Questions in Unstable Times
Frankly #125
This week’s Frankly marks a new recurring segment on this platform where I pose questions about our shared future: Uncomfortable Questions in Unstable Times. In this edition, I explore what would change if societies shifted their primary goal from growth to stability. I also unpack how a lack of purpose in modern life might shape politics, culture, and personal choices.
I then scale up to look at power and behavior through a wider lens, examining how incentives in systems can shape the behavior of a nation. I cite the example of Artificial Intelligence to demonstrate how the large-scale introduction of tools can alter how we experience reality, morality, and physical bottlenecks. Overall, this series is based on the premise that better questions may matter more than discrete answers as we move toward a more uncertain future.
What would change in your life if the country you reside in chose stability over growth? How do notions of “fairness” shift in a world where some people are closer to the “brink” than others? Finally, where is the line between staying true to your values and giving up power in a society built around growth and accumulation?
We will always keep all of our content free for everyone — however, you can voluntarily upgrade your subscription to help ensure this possibility.
In case you missed it…
This week, I was joined by science journalist Peter Brannen, who reframed CO2 from an industrial pollutant to a miraculous substance whose critical role within the carbon cycle makes Earth habitable. Peter traced our planet’s history through the lens of CO2, including mass extinctions, Snowball Earth events, and the surprisingly stable Holocene period that has cradled human civilization. Peter also addressed humanity’s current impact on the carbon cycle, the complexity and resilience of Earth’s ecosystems, and the challenges we face as we push climate systems we don’t fully understand into unknown territory.
If you want to support The Great Simplification podcast…
The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via a tax-deductible donation, please use the link below.
I really like this new format, Nate. I have been with you since the beginning and continually love how you evolve the format, yet stay true to the sentiment. (ie. Reality Roundtables, etc. It extends your message, but keeps the original intact.) One thing I have been thinking about a lot recently as I listen each week, is how much words matter to set the tone. You have addressed this directly before by trying not to say "fossil fuels" or trying not to refer to humans as "consumers." These frames are important to steer the conversation and stop normalizing what has become the status quo. I have been meaning to reach out, and this particular Frankly seemed like the right time for an "Uncomfortable Question" I have been personally stewing on...
The Great Simplification.
What if there is no "coming" Great Simplification? What if we very recently crossed into being squarely IN the Great Simplification?
Every week, in your intro, which I can recite from memory...you say " ....by sharing insights from global thinkers, we hope to inform and inspire more humans to play emergent roles in the coming Great Simplification." What if you shifted this language to say "...by sharing insights from global thinkers, we hope to inform and inspire more humans to play emergent roles in the current Great Simplification." How would this one word change reframe what this channel means to you?
Our current authoritarian/fascist dive in this country sort of planted this question in my mind. Often we feel like Authoritarianism will be announced and it will be clear WHEN that line is crossed. But the reality is, they slowly, over the course of the year were making this a reality and then when Minnesota and ICE happen, we wake up to the reality that it is here. I understand a major economic/environmental collapse might be what you have in mind as triggering the Great Simplification, and that very well may be in the cards. You hinted at this in your question about those that are already experiencing the future. Those with privilege will always be the last to feel it, but even those with privilege are starting to be squeezed, so what signals this is "coming?" What if we are already here? Maybe that is the urgency you feel in wanting to drive tangible actions within communities. Either way, it gives us all more think about.
As always, thank you and until next time...
Nate, this connects to something you said recently… that moment where humanity collectively wants to say “we’re better than this” or “that’s not what we are.”
When you speak about moving from growth to stability, I don’t hear economics. I hear responsibility.
Growth without restraint isn’t intelligence. At some point it stops being dynamic and starts looking compulsive. Compulsive systems are not mature systems. They’re unstable ones.
Isn’t restraint responsible, even “civilizationally” adult, rather than regressive? What if “enough” becomes an identity instead of a failure?
We talk about AI allignment as if it’s a coding problem. But AI simply amplifies the incentive structure it’s placed inside. I see this daily in small ways… give a system coherent values and it produces coherence; immerse it in noise and it amplifies noise. Maybe the deeper alignment question isn’t technical at all. Maybe it’s about what kind of culture we are asking our tools to optimize.
Grateful for the way you keep widening the boundary. Reading you still feels like imaginative kids staring at the stars, wondering what we might become (while the retrievers keep us grounded).