This week’s Frankly marks a new recurring segment on this platform where I pose questions about our shared future: Uncomfortable Questions in Unstable Times. In this edition, I explore what would change if societies shifted their primary goal from growth to stability. I also unpack how a lack of purpose in modern life might shape politics, culture, and personal choices.

I then scale up to look at power and behavior through a wider lens, examining how incentives in systems can shape the behavior of a nation. I cite the example of Artificial Intelligence to demonstrate how the large-scale introduction of tools can alter how we experience reality, morality, and physical bottlenecks. Overall, this series is based on the premise that better questions may matter more than discrete answers as we move toward a more uncertain future.

What would change in your life if the country you reside in chose stability over growth? How do notions of “fairness” shift in a world where some people are closer to the “brink” than others? Finally, where is the line between staying true to your values and giving up power in a society built around growth and accumulation?

This week, I was joined by science journalist Peter Brannen, who reframed CO 2 from an industrial pollutant to a miraculous substance whose critical role within the carbon cycle makes Earth habitable. Peter traced our planet’s history through the lens of CO 2 , including mass extinctions, Snowball Earth events, and the surprisingly stable Holocene period that has cradled human civilization. Peter also addressed humanity’s current impact on the carbon cycle, the complexity and resilience of Earth’s ecosystems, and the challenges we face as we push climate systems we don’t fully understand into unknown territory.

