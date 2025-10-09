Earlier this year, I was invited to join former guest of the show Scott Tinker on his PBS program Energy Switch. In this conversation with Scott and Adamantine Energy CEO, Tisha Schuller, we explore the under-discussed nuances of the future of oil. Should we “just stop oil,” or is the story more complex than it initially appears?
The push for renewable energy is well-founded, and accelerating globally (solar grew by a record 33% in the first half of 2025). These alternative energy sources will certainly have a role to play in the coming Great Simplification. But the conversations about the role of oil and energy in the ensuing decades are often lacking in depth and view our energy situation through a narrow-boundary lens.
Scott, Tisha, and I present a wide range of ideas throughout this half-hour discussion, so it’s a great introduction (perhaps some review for TGS listeners) to think critically about how we should be using the planet-shaping power of ancient sunlight. You can watch the episode online now. As always, I hope the conversations I share here continue to shape the way we think about energy and our future.
(As is usually the case with these things, PBS recorded A LOT more than was aired in this short episode - I had hoped it would be a 2 hour long-form treatment of the issues - perhaps next time!)
In case you missed it…
This week, I was joined by Meredith Angwin () for an in-depth overview of the U.S. electrical grid system, its history, and the need for accountability in energy governance. Meredith discussed the infrastructure of the grid, the complexities of grid management, and the implications of shifting to market-based systems. Additionally, she emphasized the critical importance of resource adequacy and reliability – and the barriers to that in our current policy landscape.
It would seem that Tisha, CEO of an energy consulting firm and a member of the National Petroleum Council, is truly unaware or dismissive of the concept of overshoot and is (unfortunately) completely focused on CO2 as our most pressing problem to be solved and confident that smarter minds and greater technology will arrive to save the day. The idea she presented that (for some unknown reason) people will soon become kinder and more gentle with the environment after we solve the carbon problem was dumbfounding. As usual, the importance of all the other ongoing and catastrophic environmental degradations are completely glossed over because well, doing with less is unthinkable. I would love to have seen all the other minutes that were edited out.
I'm always amazed that when the statement is made that "we have lost 70% of all animals on the planet in the last 50 years", that all further discussion is not halted to address the sheer enormity of that destruction. The reality of that never fails to gut me.