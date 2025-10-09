The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Craigo's avatar
John Craigo
10h

It would seem that Tisha, CEO of an energy consulting firm and a member of the National Petroleum Council, is truly unaware or dismissive of the concept of overshoot and is (unfortunately) completely focused on CO2 as our most pressing problem to be solved and confident that smarter minds and greater technology will arrive to save the day. The idea she presented that (for some unknown reason) people will soon become kinder and more gentle with the environment after we solve the carbon problem was dumbfounding. As usual, the importance of all the other ongoing and catastrophic environmental degradations are completely glossed over because well, doing with less is unthinkable. I would love to have seen all the other minutes that were edited out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Craigo's avatar
John Craigo
2h

I'm always amazed that when the statement is made that "we have lost 70% of all animals on the planet in the last 50 years", that all further discussion is not halted to address the sheer enormity of that destruction. The reality of that never fails to gut me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture