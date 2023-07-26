This week…

Activism in the climate community is based around projections of what a future might look like given the actions of society - an important tool in the push for urgent climate action. Today, I am joined by climate and policy scientist Roger Pielke Jr. to discuss the genesis and progression of such climate research and models. Just like with any other model, the assumptions and parameters can greatly shape the outcomes. By taking a closer look at how these models were created and how subsequent research used them thereafter, we can perhaps create a better framework for what is needed from climate policy, journalism, and activism.

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. is a professor at the University of Colorado where he teaches environmental science and policy. A lifetime scholar with many interests, Roger researches and writes on subjects from understanding the politicization of science to decision making under uncertainty to policy education for scientists in areas such as climate change, disaster mitigation, and world trade. His most recent book, The Rightful Place of Science: Disasters and Climate Change takes a deeper look at the IPCC and climate science and how it is being interpreted in the media. Roger also oversees a popular Substack - The Honest Broker - where he is experimenting with a new approach to research, writing and public engagement. Roger holds degrees in mathematics, public policy and political science, all from the University of Colorado Boulder.

How has climate science been shaped by previous models and public perception? How did 2Cº come to be our common climate goal post? Are we anticipating the future within the most likely range of possibilities, or are we polarizing ourselves to the extremes of climate denial and climate doom?

In case you missed it…

Last Friday, I shared my 7 biggest fears. From the likelihood of nuclear war to how our human in/action harms innocent animals - compared to my childhood fear of [harmless] spiders, these feel much more complex. Can we be courageous and face our own fears head on, rather than feeling paralyzed by them?

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification