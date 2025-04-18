As current events continue to accelerate around us, there is no better time to pause and view the rapid changes unfolding around us through a broader, systemic perspective. It’s only by slowing down and adopting this holistic lens that we can begin to meaningfully prepare for what lies ahead.

In this short edition of Frankly, I dive into the theme of unintended consequences across energy, environmental issues, and social movements. Through this lens, we understand the importance of looking two or three steps ahead of today’s actions and see the - sometimes unwanted - ripple effects in the future.

Why are some movements facing backlash in today’s political landscape, despite decades of progress and education? What lessons can we draw from these outcomes to become more effective agents of change? And how do we stay grounded in humility and openness as we navigate further unexpected consequences in the future?

This week, I was joined by Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet Labs. Planet Labs’ mission is to capture daily images and real-time data of the entire Earth using a fleet of hundreds of satellites, in order to make global change visible, accessible and actionable. Will shares how this data is being harnessed to tackle environmental challenges like deforestation and reducing methane emissions, and how AI is analyzing it to help governments, NGOs, and businesses make informed – and planet friendly – decisions.

