The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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j juniper's avatar
j juniper
1h

Amen. That's all I can muster. Amen.

I am down here south of you. Let me know if there is a Wisconsin/Minnesota/ Mississippi River meeting. I'll be there. I'd recommend Trempealeau as a gathering site. Lots of camping, hiking, Native American sacred ground, and the old hotel is a summertime favorite for locals.

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Corrie's avatar
Corrie
3h

It does feel like a graduation (yay?) thank you Nate for all your honesty. I can see where I and some others I’ve met are integrating the levels you talk about here, taking form, and really getting to real work on the ground. I appreciate your level 3 guiding north star; it’s also mine. I hope some more people who are steady in their inner world, and have let go of some identities, stories, ego stuff, are ready to collab with people who they might not have looked at, or even been critical of, in the past (for me specifically this is around botanical medicine, nutrition, stories and meaning, repair and recovery of relationships with the living and not-living, and protection of our outdoor family of life.)

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