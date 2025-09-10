The Great Simplification

Rob de Laet's avatar
Rob de Laet
6m

Wonderful thank you. Anastassia is the pioneer here. The cooling & rehydration capacity, especially by the tropical rainforests is completely underestimated by main stream climate scientists. In this article we quantified these values and they are enormous. The Amazon rainforest (when functioning well) is responsible for an amount of planetary cooling of the same magnitude as total current EEI. We guestimate that half of the warming of the planet, now alsmost entirely attributed to CO2 is actually caused by the degraded cooling capacity of ecosystems, especially the tropical rainforests and depleted/disfunctional ocean biology. More in our article here: https://medcraveonline.com/IJBSBE/IJBSBE-09-00237.pdf

