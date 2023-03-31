Social justice has a long history in the USA, and recently there’s been a resurgence of awareness of the injustices in our nation’s history. This week, I wanted to reflect on the varying perspectives from which people perceive the meta-crisis relative to their own circumstances. But each of these is part of a wider systems lens that we should at least keep in mind and respect - even if it doesn’t feel like our own central cause. Among these wider lenses are: USA and western relationship with the rest of the world, the intergenerational implications of the carbon pulse, and the - past and ongoing - ecological injustice to other species and the planet’s web of life. The challenging times ahead will have huge implications for the social progress of the last few centuries on local, national, and international levels. There will never be one solution to such grand scale problems. The Great Simplification is a huge conversation. A global conversation. As we work on responses to these challenges, keeping in mind the scope and complexity of these issues might allow us to approach them from a place of empathy and compassion.

