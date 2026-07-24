The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
11h

Love this. So glad you had that recharge time. For those of us who do have the awareness of the polycrisis. I find it so helpful to be with people who have the same awareness and who share the grief and can sit with it. It's a "hallelujah anyway" attitude. I recently reconnected with an old friend, fellow environmentalist that had become a bit estranged. It was a powerful reconnection because she and I have shared history and values, and we both see both the beauty and the horror.

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j juniper's avatar
j juniper
12h

Well, if anyone in SE MN/SW Wisconsin wants to meet, I have a patio, plenty of chairs, and a firepit. We can watch the fawns.

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