Last week, I was invited to speak to Small Giants Academy in conversation with co-Founder Danny Almagor. In this discussion, Danny and I go over who we are to each other and the world, the different paths that could emerge, why we need collective and systemic transformation, and what is needed for a just and ecologically-prosperous transition. In this conversation, I unpack a lot of the core themes of The Great Simplification, which will not be new to many of the listeners of the show. However, I think this less-than-an-hour exchange is a really great bird’s eye view of the story we’ve been exploring on the podcast, as well as offering insight into how people working in this space - including myself - have been processing and holding space for these heavy conversations.



Yesterday, I was joined by storyteller and social thinker,

, to explore the importance of narratives in shaping our understanding of the world and how they can help us navigate the complexities of life, especially in the face of ecological crises. Together, we discussed the need for a reframing of conversations around environmental and climate issues, the importance of grassroots responses to systemic crises, and the concept of ‘engaged surrender’ as a way to navigate the challenges of modern life.

In last week’s Frankly, I launched a community-driven project to capture and share these stories and examples of transformation - from small to large scales, with personal and global impact. We invite you to submit a short video (maximum three minutes) sharing how engaging with TGS has influenced changes in your life – whether through community projects, career shifts, consumption habits, or local initiatives. These submissions will be compiled into an upcoming episode, creating a tapestry of responses to, in turn, creatively inspire others to imagine how these ideas might 'rhyme' with possible changes in their own lives and communities.

