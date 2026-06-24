The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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CKU's avatar
CKU
30m

Hi Nate. I recently read the substack from Craig Tindale about the younger dryas 12800 years ago, and the AMOC. How does that fit with what Tad Patzek says? I did not understand why he says that without human caused CO2 emission, the climate would be the same as 800 thousand years ago. My sense is that what is happening to the climate and our biosphere is a lot more complex than just us burning fossil fuels, although it likely has some role in it.

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SUE Speaks's avatar
SUE Speaks
10h

Hey Nate. I'm the gal you mocked at the beginning of a show a long while back, with William Rees, for my thinking you should interview me. Now I wonder if you want to participate in my interview with Brian Swimme, who I'd recommend be at the top of your list for people to talk to???

A revolution in thinking that dwarfs Copernicus's

An invite for this Friday, June 26

https://suzannetaylor.substack.com/p/a-revolution-in-thinking-that-dwarfs

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