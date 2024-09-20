Over past decades, abundance and peace have become the prevailing narratives in modern societies. The reality, as usual, is both more nuanced and more complex. Today, our financial and material wealth exists in parallel with declines in natural and social capital. Similarly, recent decades have caused us to become uber dependent on global ‘just-in-time’ supply chains. The unexpected exploding pager incident in Lebanon earlier this week throws the durability of, and trust in global supply chains in a new light. The benefits we've enjoyed from the 'guns and butter comparative advantage' of globalized trade, might also be at risk of decline - and is suddenly something we shouldn't take for granted.

In today’s Frankly, I reflect on 7 key aspects of our socio-economic system which are in decline, with a main focus on the pager implication for globalization. What are the weakest links underpinning the status quo, and how close are they to breaking? Could it be that, just like the stability of our planet and social fabric, trust in global supply chains and globalization be areas of decline too?

In case you missed it…

Last week, ocean and climate physicist Stefan Rahmstorf joined me for an overview on the most common questions and misconceptions concerning the state of the climate, including the nuances of what our future planetary home might look like.

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification