Dear TGS Substack Community~

I’m excited to announce that the ISEOF is HIRING.

We are now transitioning from a founder-led startup to a more durable, scalable operating structure. We are looking for capable, dedicated individuals (especially followers of TGS) who are deeply invested in solving the interconnected challenges facing human civilization and navigating possible pathways through them. For more information, please follow the links below:

Chief of Staff/Director of the Great Simplification

Systems Storyteller/Producer

Video Editor

Community Engagement Catalyst

To be continued ~