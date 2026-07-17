The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Jessie Lydia Henshaw's avatar
Jessie Lydia Henshaw
15m

Nate, I love your effort, but I seriously don’t think you have any idea of how economies work in a grand whole system self-conflict. The Bible is a generally poor source of information on it too - that is except pointing out the natural whole system confusion that zero’s out the choices for system management, as you, I, or anyone else might try in the heat of the moment.

There is an alternative form of collapse, one very familiar to most everyone, just not applied systemically before. It’s for everyone in charge of their investments to carefully repurpose their profits from maximizing profit growth to maximizing care for good care for what matters. Your list of things that matter, of course along with other reviewed lists from many others could then trigger the new growth of of the Whole World Emergency Steering System.

How’s tha?

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Jeremy Cohen-Tannugi's avatar
Jeremy Cohen-Tannugi
30m

To respond collectively to these important questions, which may have different answers locally or regionally, we must relearn to come together, hear each other and make decisions connected to the land, to the soil, to other living beings.

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