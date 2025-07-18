In this week’s Frankly, I share a handful of things I’ve learned in the past few days that have implications for the Great Simplification. I cover a wide range of topics in this edition, from the connections between corn sweat and wet bulb temperatures to a timeline of coral reef bleaching events.

Our culture is marked by information overload, which has been expanded intensely by technology. This makes it difficult to absorb the data, narratives, and headlines we are presented—let alone sort through them and examine what is relevant for the Great Simplification scenario. This will perhaps be the first of a regular series where I outline what I have learned recently, and what it means for this work and our lives.

What does it mean to have a “climate-induced credit crunch” across the financial sector? What’s up with the recent tariffs on copper, and what connotations does this hold for the Great Simplification? Why are mental health issues currently more prevalent for liberal-minded individuals, particularly women?

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

In case you missed it…

This week, I was joined by ecological economist Josh Farley to explore the persistent myths taught in business schools, and the disconnect between economic theory and reality. Building on my recent Frankly episode, we unpacked topics like the misconception between value and price, how GDP is a flawed measure of well-being, the truth about debt, and the ripple effects these have across market dynamics. Ultimately, Josh emphasizes the need for a new economic framework that prioritizes cooperation, well-being, and ecological stewardship.

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification