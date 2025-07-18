The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Josef
12h

I appreciate your „things you learned this week“, dear Nate - please continue that!

Its new, particular and fits in the whole picture of our metacrisis.

In our podcast we just introduced your Great Simplification in a simple way, but accessible, we hope (www.metameaning.com).

Josef and Simone

Psoas U Knoe
3h

As I go to start this comment an alert comes up on my phone for a bushfire warning nearby.

This is July - so it’s the depths of winter here.

There have been about a dozen alerts of this kind over winter this year. Something that appears to be increasing the last few years for this season.

So with regards to the insurance companies- if they are going to keep hiking up the costs then more likely people will take the risk and not insure their property, I would imagine.

Here’s a suggestion- maybe the senior executives and CEO’s of these companies could take a pay cut? Maybe we can all learn to live with less?

I wonder how local councils will react when people decide to put a lean to on their land when the house has burned down and there’s no insurance money to rebuild an equivalent dwelling? Because this is what will start to happen.

