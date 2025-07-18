What I Learned This Week: Corn Sweat, Coral Bleaching, and the Climate Credit Crunch
Frankly #102
In this week’s Frankly, I share a handful of things I’ve learned in the past few days that have implications for the Great Simplification. I cover a wide range of topics in this edition, from the connections between corn sweat and wet bulb temperatures to a timeline of coral reef bleaching events.
Our culture is marked by information overload, which has been expanded intensely by technology. This makes it difficult to absorb the data, narratives, and headlines we are presented—let alone sort through them and examine what is relevant for the Great Simplification scenario. This will perhaps be the first of a regular series where I outline what I have learned recently, and what it means for this work and our lives.
What does it mean to have a “climate-induced credit crunch” across the financial sector? What’s up with the recent tariffs on copper, and what connotations does this hold for the Great Simplification? Why are mental health issues currently more prevalent for liberal-minded individuals, particularly women?
Thanks for reading The Great Simplification! Subscribe to receive new videos, posts, and updates
In case you missed it…
This week, I was joined by ecological economist Josh Farley to explore the persistent myths taught in business schools, and the disconnect between economic theory and reality. Building on my recent Frankly episode, we unpacked topics like the misconception between value and price, how GDP is a flawed measure of well-being, the truth about debt, and the ripple effects these have across market dynamics. Ultimately, Josh emphasizes the need for a new economic framework that prioritizes cooperation, well-being, and ecological stewardship.
If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…
Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.
The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via donation, please use the link below.
I appreciate your „things you learned this week“, dear Nate - please continue that!
Its new, particular and fits in the whole picture of our metacrisis.
In our podcast we just introduced your Great Simplification in a simple way, but accessible, we hope (www.metameaning.com).
Josef and Simone
As I go to start this comment an alert comes up on my phone for a bushfire warning nearby.
This is July - so it’s the depths of winter here.
There have been about a dozen alerts of this kind over winter this year. Something that appears to be increasing the last few years for this season.
So with regards to the insurance companies- if they are going to keep hiking up the costs then more likely people will take the risk and not insure their property, I would imagine.
Here’s a suggestion- maybe the senior executives and CEO’s of these companies could take a pay cut? Maybe we can all learn to live with less?
I wonder how local councils will react when people decide to put a lean to on their land when the house has burned down and there’s no insurance money to rebuild an equivalent dwelling? Because this is what will start to happen.