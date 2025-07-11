The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

Barbara Schwartzbach
1d

Thank you Nate , your team, your guests on show. I am inspired by all I am learning from your podcast. In every conversation I am having of late I share info on your show. On a haha note, I feel like a sales person recently recommending you to many. May the people who care about the interconnectedness of everything help make positive impact.

Nicolás Dorronsoro
1dEdited

I'm fifty, which means I'm already starting to see the end of the road. At eighty, I wish I could look back and consider that I have been coherent, consistent with what I think. That I have been consciuous, present, aware of the impact of my life on others, and that as a result I have had a frugal lifestyle. That I have preserved my critical thinking. That I have continued to search for, and share what I have found. That I have continued to write to Juan in all that time.

https://hablandoconjuan.substack.com/about

I love the expression of "guardrails for the commons". I wish we will have managed to implement some within thirty years, but I don't think so, except if the most pessimistic forecasts of reaching +3°C in 2050 come true.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378025000469

I think that the Stoic philosophy is quietly gaining momentum. This is good for walking into that restraint. But I am concerned that the acceptance side of that stoic philosophy may be confused with resignation. That it will be used as a path to comply, to accept the injustices of the system without rebelling, without anger.

