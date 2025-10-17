The Great Simplification

Ric
Nate says, "...modern humans mistake consumption, speed, and certainty for meaning."

One way to look at this is the importance of seeing our perceptions as divided between first and second antenna. First antenna includes sensate, thinking, and feeling. Second antenna includes intuition and spiritual awarenesses.

First antenna perceives consumption and speed. Second antenna perceives Oneness. We go to school to develop our sensate, thinking, and feeling muscles, but our schools to develop second antenna functions are lacking.

The biggest problem of modern humanity is allowing Ego to contaminate our arbiters of truth: science, philosophy, and spirituality, which turns First Antenna into a monster and atrophies Second Antenna.

https://noegoodyssey.com/

