In this week’s Frankly, I reflect on the multiple metaphors brought to mind via a single photograph, which depicts a sloth climbing a barbed wire fence in Costa Rica. Beyond evoking compassion for a species that’s on the receiving end of human intervention into its ecosystem, the image raises larger ideas about the response of animals, including humans, to artificial cues and novel environments. Just as the sloth mistakes a fence post for the safety of a tree, modern humans mistake consumption, speed, and certainty for meaning.
Moving beyond just the image, I unpack the word “sloth” itself as one of the original seven deadly sins, offering a reimagining of what today’s seven moral failings might be in the context of a global economic superorganism. Apathy, righteousness, and anthropocentrism might be today’s major vices, which each have consequences for the environment and our relationship to it.
Can we stand our ground locally against the global superorganism? How can we begin to reclaim agency and compassion – both for ourselves and the ecosystems we are inextricably a part of? Do our instincts no longer serve us in a world so rapidly and radically changed?
In case you missed it…
Twenty-five years ago, a landmark paper warned that the world’s coral reefs could vanish by 2050. Now, halfway to that projected date (and amid ever more frequent coral bleaching events), that grim prediction feels increasingly close to reality.
This week, I was joined by Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, the marine biologist who made this landmark prediction, for an update on the health of coral reefs and the primary ecological stressors driving their decline. Drawing on decades of research, he explained the mechanisms of coral bleaching, the critical biodiversity hotspots that reefs create, and the implications for human populations that depend on these ecosystems. Ove also touched on the emotional impact of witnessing the loss of reefs for the scientists who have dedicated their lives to studying them.
Nate says, "...modern humans mistake consumption, speed, and certainty for meaning."
One way to look at this is the importance of seeing our perceptions as divided between first and second antenna. First antenna includes sensate, thinking, and feeling. Second antenna includes intuition and spiritual awarenesses.
First antenna perceives consumption and speed. Second antenna perceives Oneness. We go to school to develop our sensate, thinking, and feeling muscles, but our schools to develop second antenna functions are lacking.
The biggest problem of modern humanity is allowing Ego to contaminate our arbiters of truth: science, philosophy, and spirituality, which turns First Antenna into a monster and atrophies Second Antenna.
