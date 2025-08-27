The Great Simplification

Jeremy Poynton
Sigh.

Been hotter than now. And Civilisation thrived.

That people can believe everything they are told is weird.

Viking farmed far more of Greenland than can now be farmed.

How did Hannibal get his elephants over the Alps (Roman Warm Period)

How did those Romans grow red grapes in Northern England?

Why do retreating glaciers sometime uncover old forests? And bodies?

Real world data tells the truth. Models make up shit

Peace2051
Since it's been many hours without anyone commenting on this depressing question, I'll share a couple links to music video collage projects to try to speculate on where the desperate will move. The first is Last Karma Outposts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S22BOdLkEO0 And the second is a playlist of two videos I call Tropical Canadian Arctic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPo0jvGFbM0&list=PLbWpDTnD4gFrabtohU7ZXwHbf7gndHH3D These are meant to be comforting in some strange way for Doomsters like myself but I apologize if this seems self-serving.

