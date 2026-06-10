The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Jennifer Thurston's avatar
Jennifer Thurston
8h

Your most important point made is that people will need to "take the first leap of giving more of oneself", an act that is in short supply in populations today. The art of giving without expectation of taking is no longer considered a norm of society. We will not build and protect what we do not love, we will not love what we do not know, and we will not know what we are not taught.

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Jackrabbit's avatar
Jackrabbit
9h

A significant obstacle in the building of community is that it typically requires other humans.

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