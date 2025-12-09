The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Hoover's avatar
Gary Hoover
19hEdited

Thank you for adapting your “Frankly” content in this way. I feel like this allows you to expand and deepen your inquiry even further.

I will add that the factories, oil infrastructure, and so-called expertise we have now is already makes no sense in relationship to resilient relationship - or human survival. Our current human-built infrastructure exists to further concentrate wealth and power within the human-built infrastructure by stripping the planet and masses of living creatures — including people — from the earth. Our current civilization is ecocidal and genocidal, and is completely resistant to transformation.

Orwell noted that political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

We are too polite to say it, but we have created what Britt Wray has called “bubbles of uncare” (see Generation Dread) that preclude the very transformations that we need.

We are dying of politeness as we refuse to name the simple reality that the Dark Triad ensures that we are - and will - accelerate ecocide and genocide until the self-terminating process is complete.

We are well into this rapid, anthropogenic extinction event.

We do not control this process. We wealthy white people are not even capable of asking the right questions yet - let alone responding with wisdom.

My own response is that we can best respond by creating localized communities of care as we ride out the process of accelerating extinction.

This is not the only answer or even my final formulation, but rather a working idea about how to look around in the deluge, and celebrate in a good way while letting go of outcomes.

I hope you will continue to mention the Dark Triad, and also explore the way that our entire civilization has been shaped to form a profoundly malignant “bubble of uncare” that reduces our boundaries of inquiry so that we hide our real relationship to the world from ourselves.

Some time ago, I read an article in which a young Canadian Anishinaabe woman simply said: “you want my baby dead.”

I think she was right. We really don’t care enough to know, and so we don’t bother inquiring deeply into what we need to know in order to care. This lack of empathy drives our self-terminating pattern of futile “taking without regard”.

I suggest that empathetic inquiry is the only true science, and that we have abandoned it completely. We are interested now only in developing ecocidal and genocidal technologies. War and other organized crime pay very well. Everything is connected.

I write this as a simple honest response in this moment, and intend it as constructive critique rather than as any kind of despair aging remark.

Our crisis is profoundly spiritual and relational in nature. The key question facing each of us is really how to be loving in. The brief flash of time we are here.

I do suggest that we attend to the reality that we humans - and especially those at “the top” of our current corrupt, malignant civilization — have never been in charge of evolution, note will we ever be in charge.

We are here to love. Nothing more. Nothing less. Nothing else.

We already bear witness to the dying throes of a mad civilization. (I suggest that this is happening now - not maybe going to happen. I think you essentially agree there?)

Our question is how to be of loving service as changes happen that we do not control. That moves to the question of just what do we control?

My sense is that our technological solutions will simply deepen and amplify the damage done to the biosphere. And yet no one wants to talk very much about changing how we live. Once again - the “bubble of uncare” prevents the very empathetic inquiry we need most to be making!

I ran across this quote from Kurt Vonnegut - which I think you will deeply appreciate:

“I have a message to future generations: please accept my apologies, we were roaring drunk on petroleum.”

Warm regards, and encouragement that you keep on going deep with your work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
19h

Money is the key factor in all of economics...and the present anomalous monopoly monetary paradigm for the creation and distribution of all new money is Debt Only. Historically, every new paradigm has always been in complete conceptual opposition to the present paradigm which indicates that the new monetary paradigm that breaks up the monopoly paradigm of Debt Only is Strategic Monetary Gifting. Find the most efficacious points in the economy to APPLY the new paradigm and...away we go!

New paradigm CONCEPTS are synonymous with Wisdom insights in that they are deep resolving simplicities. EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING IN THE TEMPORAL UNIVERSE is effected by the monetary paradigm because it is the tool for action or the reason for inaction in the economy that EVERYONE MUST PARTICIPATE IN TO SURVIVE. This summary enlightens the key factor for the greatest SIMPLIFICATION presently needed to effect The Great Simplification.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture