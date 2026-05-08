This week’s Frankly is another edition of Wide Boundary News, where I invite listeners to view the constant churn of headlines through a wider-boundary lens. I begin with the misleading framing of recent oil production statistics by the United States, which blurs distinctions between crude oil and broader petroleum products. I use this as a case study in how data can be technically correct, yet structurally misleading – particularly when used for political storytelling. The lens widens as I consider whether the peak of the carbon pulse could pass without clear public understanding, especially as access to the underlying data becomes more restricted and fragmented.

I then move into the geopolitical and physical consequences of energy strain, focusing on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz as a critical chokepoint in global oil flows. I connect ongoing disruptions not only to price spikes, but also to how energy functions as a security commodity. These disruptions also extend into cascading effects on food systems, as things like fertilizer supply and cooking fuel reverse in access and affordability. Moving closer to home, I discuss the opening of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters for copper-nickel mining, highlighting the tension between ecosystem protection and demand for mineral inputs to power any magnitude of energy transition. I also touch on the rapid expansion of AI data centers and the large share of electricity they use, framing this trend as the economic Superorganism diverting massive energy flows toward its cognitive layer, rather than only its muscular layer. Finally, I close with a reflection on industrial livestock productivity as another expression of a system optimized for high output, but operating under energy conditions that may no longer hold.

Why do we need to think about energy as a security commodity? How much of our future depends on being told the truth? And what have we bred for – in cows, seed varieties, supply chains, cities, and financial systems – that we will not be able to feed, medicate, or transport on the backside of the carbon pulse?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

In this week’s episode, I was joined by earth scientist and thermodynamicist Tad Patzek for a deep dive into the mathematics and physics driving humanity’s energetic and material predicament. Tad walked us through the six great flows of power and materials that keep civilization running, and explained why our public conversation about all of them is dangerously detached from physical reality. He argued that planetary breakdown is not merely a side effect of an economic system built on growing these flows – it is a direct mathematical consequence of overshoot. He rounded out this picture by pointing out that every energy transition in history has been additive, not subtractive – increasing total power in the system – and the current push toward renewables is no exception.

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