This week’s Frankly is another edition of my Wide Boundary News series, where I invite listeners to view the constant churn of headlines through a wider-boundary lens. Today’s edition features reflections on renewable energy and CO2 emission trends, updates on species adaptability, and a discussion about nuclear treaties and Iran. I tie each topic to the larger story of the Great Simplification, updating listeners on what pathways might be available to pursue the long-term stability of humanity in the biosphere.

What does ecological simplification teach us about resilience in human systems? When we celebrate “progress” in the form of rising renewable energy or flattening emissions, where might we be ignoring hidden system-level costs? And how has repeated exposure to “contained” geopolitical conflict changed our collective perception of risk, particularly in the West?

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification.

In case you missed it…

In the last Frankly, I looked at how aggregate human behavior changes as groups scale from small tribes to large and complex societies. I used the framing of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde throughout the episode to illustrate how traits that once helped small groups survive can serve to destabilize complex societies when expanded globally. Rather than a moral failing of the human species, I framed the more-than-human predicament as a predictable outcome that emerges when human instincts operate at large scales.

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

If you want to support The Great Simplification podcast…

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via a tax-deductible donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification

Want to connect with other TGS listeners?

Join our community on Hylo