This week’s Frankly is another edition of my Wide Boundary News series, where I invite listeners to view the constant churn of headlines through a wider-boundary lens. Today’s edition features reflections on a new peak in crude oil production, the growth of non-dispatchable electricity, and a report recently released by the World Economic Forum assessing global risks. I tie each topic to the larger story of the Great Simplification – updating listeners on what pathways might be available to pursue the long-term stability of humanity in the biosphere.

What factors have contributed to the new peak in oil production? How does dispatchability play into the current electricity landscape? And when global experts outline the future risks facing our world, who do we call on for action today?

Episode Show Notes

In case you missed it…

Last week’s Frankly unpacked humans’ current identification with the label “consumer.” Consumption is something much deeper and more nuanced than shopping or spending. I highlighted the ways that it shows up across our whole lives – from basic needs and stability to status and mental escape. I outlined a “consumption pyramid” framework that acts as a map for the different layers of consumption present in daily life, emphasizing that they vary in dependency, reliability, and necessity.

