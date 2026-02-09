Wide Boundary News: Peak Oil (Not!), Peak Dispatchability, and WEF Risks
Frankly #124
This week’s Frankly is another edition of my Wide Boundary News series, where I invite listeners to view the constant churn of headlines through a wider-boundary lens. Today’s edition features reflections on a new peak in crude oil production, the growth of non-dispatchable electricity, and a report recently released by the World Economic Forum assessing global risks. I tie each topic to the larger story of the Great Simplification – updating listeners on what pathways might be available to pursue the long-term stability of humanity in the biosphere.
What factors have contributed to the new peak in oil production? How does dispatchability play into the current electricity landscape? And when global experts outline the future risks facing our world, who do we call on for action today?
We will always keep all of our content free for everyone — however, you can voluntarily upgrade your subscription to help ensure this possibility.
In case you missed it…
Last week’s Frankly unpacked humans’ current identification with the label “consumer.” Consumption is something much deeper and more nuanced than shopping or spending. I highlighted the ways that it shows up across our whole lives – from basic needs and stability to status and mental escape. I outlined a “consumption pyramid” framework that acts as a map for the different layers of consumption present in daily life, emphasizing that they vary in dependency, reliability, and necessity.
If you want to support The Great Simplification podcast…
The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and its content via a tax-deductible donation, please use the link below.
Nate, your mention of Robin Hobb landed for me. Her Farseer books aren’t about heroes or villains, but about what happens when intelligence and power outpace care and shared meaning. The tragedy isn’t malice, it’s systems that reward loyalty over attunement. Feels uncomfortably aligned with where we’re heading, brittle institutions and wisdom arriving too slowly.
Q: Is this wide-boundary news format intended to (a) highlight news of a wide-boundary nature, or (b) put MSM headlines in a wide-boundary context?
This episode was 2/3 the former, while I was expecting (and hoping for) the latter. When the MSM 1/3 (Epstein) was addressed, as it had to be, I was surprised to find my big takeaways missing from the op-ed. E.g.,
1. The universal relationship between power and corruption
2. The role of non-dark triad types in the furtherance of evil
3. How the nature and longevity of the operation reveal the geopolitical naïveté of so many
4. The psychological and psychosocial effects of absorbing all this dark knowledge
5. What the nonprosecution of crimes known for decades (read Sarah Kendzior) says about our ideas of “governance”
Etc. This story is a case study for countless lessons directly relevant to the concerns of the TGS community. It’s a wake-up call. “We’re better than this” always sounds to much like a lullaby to my ears.
But (and) THANK YOU for adding this news-in-context format to the repertoire! And a perennial thank you to you and the team for TGS as a whole!!