The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne Angela's avatar
Suzanne Angela
4h

I have been waiting for this! Look forward to listening.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

"There might be some form of universal current running through everything, uniting us all."

;-)

Maybe we don't need to "change how we think about everything", but just re-evaluate assumptions and habits.

Walking, bike-riding and vegetable gardening seem to help adjust assumptions, and even start some different cognitive pathways.

There's meditation. People expect a lot of it and get frustrated...

It is mainly holding an intention to be of benefit, and can take many forms.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture