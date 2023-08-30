On this episode, ‘Superorganisms’ converge as economist/anthropologist Lisi Krall joins me to discuss the evolutionary origins of our current systemic predicament. Starting with the Agricultural Revolution, the evolutionary conditions of surplus and ultrasociality have combined to shape the way humans interact with their environment, ultimately leading to our current out-of-control global economy. What can our evolutionary past tell us about where we’re heading - and perhaps guide us on how to steer towards a ‘better than the default’ future?

Lisi Krall is a professor of economics at State University of New York, Cortland. Dr. Krall engages a heterodox and transdisciplinary approach to understanding economic systems, their etiology, structure, dynamic, and the relationship between humans and the more-than-human world that is contextualized through them. She incorporates evolutionary biology, anthropology, history, heterodox economics, and deep materialism to understand how we arrived at this paradoxical moment where humans appear trapped in an economic system that functions as if it is not of this Earth at the same time it is clearly a material system. Her latest book, Bitter Harvest: An Inquiry into the War Between Economy and Earth, explores the formation and evolution of the economic system (the economic superorganism) that took hold beginning with the cultivation of annual grains and is now embodied in global capitalism.

Is this global system an inevitable emergent phenomenon of the human condition? Does surplus inherently breed inequality and hierarchy, such as the current capitalist system? What type of social evolution will we experience as we meet the limits of an expansionary system and move towards a Great Simplification?

In last week’s Frankly, I reflected on 7 different continuums of perspectives people use when taking part in a “systems” discourse, such as what we’re attempting to do on The Great Simplification podcast. In such complex and often controversial discussions, each of us has a point of view that stems from our own personal experiences, knowledge, and identity - yet how we channel that point of view into the larger discourse matters.

