Today, climate scientist and educator Steve Vavrus joins me to discuss climate change, specifically the dynamics in the Arctic. Steve explains why the Arctic’s impact on climate is critical to understanding the possible scenarios we face in the future. Because of the enormous complexity of our global climatic systems, we’ll never be able to predict with certainty what the future will hold, but we can narrow the possibilities through research illuminating the interacting parts.

Steve Vavrus is a Senior Scientist in the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Steve is co-director of the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) and has been a long-time member of its Climate Working Group. Steve received Ph.D. and Master's degrees in meteorology at the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor's degree in meteorology at Purdue University.

Why are the effects of warming so extreme in the Arctic, and what are the implications for weather events and average temperatures on the rest of the planet? Do runaway arctic feedback loops imply ‘Blue Ocean’ scenarios and do ‘Blue Ocean’ events portend permanent phase shifts? This week, Steve and I discuss these questions and more.

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Professor Steve Vavrus.

