This week…

Today, I am joined once again by Daniel Schmachtenberger to discuss a surprisingly overlooked risk to our global systems and planetary stability: Artificial Intelligence. The extent of the environmental/resource risks goes much farther than simply the energy and materials it takes to power the machines themselves. In this conversation, Daniel and I piece together a systems perspective of history that has led humans to this point, heading towards (and beyond) numerous planetary boundaries and facing geopolitical risks all with existential consequences. How does artificial intelligence not only add to these risks, but accelerate the entire dynamic that has created the metacrisis?

Daniel Schmachtenberger is a founding member of The Consilience Project, aimed at improving public sensemaking and dialogue. The throughline of his interests has to do with ways of improving the health and development of individuals and society, with a virtuous relationship between the two as a goal. Towards these ends, he’s had particular interest in the topics of catastrophic and existential risk, civilization and institutional decay and collapse as well as progress, collective action problems, social organization theories, and the relevant domains in philosophy and science.

What is the role of intelligence vs wisdom on our current global pathway, and can we change course? Does artificial intelligence have a role to play in creating a more stable system or will it be the tipping point that drives our current one out of control?

In case you missed it…

Building on the theme of my 2023 Earth Day Presentation, last Friday’s Frankly is a thought experiment of which ecological and systems concepts do not exist in the English language - but perhaps should. All of this is to say, the semantics and connotations of our language are extremely powerful and have direct impacts on the way we think and act. Could shaping our speech to be more accurate, empathetic, and comprehensive cause our aggregate actions to do the same?

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

