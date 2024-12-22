This year on The Great Simplification, we heard from 54 guests, 18 Reality Roundtable panelists, and I shared my thoughts across 31 Frankly episodes. But even after releasing 300+ hours of conversations and reflections since this show began, we are only just beginning to connect all the moving parts that make up The Human Predicament.

As 2025 approaches, we invite you to reflect on this compilation of answers to a question that I ask every guest: “If you could wave a magic wand – and there was no personal recourse to your decision, what is one thing you would do to improve human and planetary futures?”

While some of these answers would truly take magic to achieve, and others involve actions that we have the power to enact on the individual level and within the communities around us right now, we hope you feel motivated and inspired by the magical thinking of these experts to wave a wand wherever you find yourself in the unfolding story of The Great Simplification.



Thank you so much for your continuing support, and for caring so deeply about the topics of this show.

So, what would you do with a magic wand?

In last week’s Frankly, I took us on an imaginative journey exploring a potential movie script idea that blends systems, science and fiction. What if someone who deeply understood the challenges of today's global economic Superorganism could travel back in time? Armed with the knowledge of our current ecological and economic trajectory, what would they change? What could they change?

This week, I was joined by local organizer and activist Christian Sawyer, to discuss how he’s built a pro-social community in rural Arizona. Christian emphasized the power of local collaboration and demonstrates how the cultivation of social capital builds resilience in the face of challenges, as well as creates better lives for those who live in the community. Together, we explored the dynamics of community work parties, the skills learned through cooperation, and the significance of trust and friendship in building a supportive network.

